Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has described Everton loan star Harrison Armstrong as ‘a special talent’, who had a number of other clubs hot on his heels over the summer.

Harrison was one of many players to go out of his parent club on deadline day in search of regular first-team action to aid his development.

The move to Preston is his second spell away from the Merseyside club, the first being at Derby County during the second half of last season.

In a short period of time, Armstrong went on to become a mainstay in John Eustace’s team, eventually ending the season with 15 appearances and one goal.

The Rams were keen on getting him back, but Everton initially had doubts about sending him out once again.

That resulted in a move being delayed until late in the window, but eventually Preston managed to beat off competition to secure his services.

While describing the new signing, Heckingbottom insisted that the midfielder is a special talent and an exciting arrival.

Game Competition Middlesbrough (H) Championship Derby County (A) Championship Bristol City (H) Championship Preston North End’s next three games

“Harrison is a special talent who we’re really excited to be bringing on board”, the Preston boss told his club’s official website.

Giving an insight into the competition that was in place to secure the loan deal, the manager added: “There were a number of clubs after him.

“He’s been doing so well that we weren’t sure if Everton would keep him around for the Premier League season.

“It’s great for us that they’ve decided this is the best place for him to be right now.

“He’s got real quality and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Armstrong caught the eye at Derby with his goal against Plymouth Argyle, which manager Eustace termed ‘a touch of class’.

It now remains to be seen how the 18-year-old fares in his first full season away from his parent club, as he gets stuck into Championship football at Deepdale in the coming months.