Leeds United out-on-loan winger Largie Ramazani has explained wanting to join Spanish side Valencia this summer, with the Whites star admitting he loves how the play the game.

The Elland Road outfit brought in a host of players over the course of the summer transfer window as they aimed to make a squad to compete and survive in the Premier League.

Leeds’ managing director Robbie Evans insisted that they spent all the money they could in the summer window to elevate the quality of the team, amid some criticism from fans at an empty-handed deadline day.

Many arrivals also meant that some players fell out of favour and were either sold or sent out on loan for regular game time.

Valencia negotiated hard for Ramazani and wanted to include an option to buy in the loan, which Leeds ultimately rejected.

He did join Valencia on a season-long loan spell and he will be playing under former West Brom boss Carlos Corberan for the La Liga club.

Ramazani joined Leeds last summer from Almeria and he insisted that when he faced the Mestalla outfit during his Almeria days, he really liked the way they played the game.

“I have played against Valencia CF many times and I really liked the way they played”, the Belgian winger told Valencia’s media.

Player Loan from Lucas Beltran Fiorentina Largie Ramazani Leeds United Julen Agirrezabala Athletic Bilbao Valencia’s loanees

“The first thing I thought about was the love from the club.

“I really like Spanish football and I’ve enjoyed La Liga a lot.”

Valencia tried to sign Umar Sadiq on a permanent deal following a loan spell at the club in the second half of last season, but did not succeed.

Ramazani played with the Nigerian striker at the Rojiblancos and admitted that he would have liked to reunite with him.

“I would have liked to play with him again, but that is football”, he added.

Ramazani came on in the 87th minute last week for Corberan’s side and provided an assist as Valencia beat Getafe 3-0, making an instant impact.

Leeds will be hoping that the Belgian continues to excel under Corberan, as he is set to return to Elland Road next summer.