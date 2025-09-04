Leeds United summer arrival Gabriel Gudmundsson has admitted that the Whites are bigger than he originally thought, and stressed that playing for the club is ‘great fun’.

The Elland Road outfit have made ten new signings this summer, following their promotion back to the Premier League, but could not get the capture of Harry Wilson over the line on deadline day.

One of the arrivals was 26-year-old Gudmundsson, brought in to replace Junior Firpo, and who quickly talked up what he could bring to the table.

The Sweden international is Daniel Farke’s first-choice left-back at the club and helped Leeds to keep two clean sheets in his three league appearances.

Gudmundsson revealed that he dreamt about playing in the Premier League and he is proud to have now reached that level.

The 26-year-old knew that Leeds are a big historic club in English football, but now he is seeing that the Whites are bigger than he expected.

“I am incredibly proud to have reached this level. I have had a dream since I was little to get to the Premier League, and being in Leeds is great fun”, the Leeds left-back told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen.

Signing Anton Stach Noah Okafor Jaka Bijol Lucas Perri Sean Longstaff Gabriel Gudmunsson James Justin Sebastiaan Bornauw Dominic Calvert-Lewin Lukas Nmecha Leeds United’s summer signings

“I knew it was a big and historic club, but it is still bigger than I thought.

“The fan base and what they stand for.

“Then it might have to do with the fact that Leeds only has one team from the city.”

He feels that the size of the club means increased pressure, beyond his expectations.

“Then there will be more pressure. I knew it would be a lot of pressure, but it is still more than I thought.

“Then the media is much bigger in the Premier League.”

Gudmundsson is currently away with his national team, Sweden, on international duty to add to his 15 senior caps for his country.

Sweden have World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Kosovo set for the coming days and Leeds will want Gudmundsson to stay fit.