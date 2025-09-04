Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Wycombe Wanderers’ director of football strategy and data intelligence, Tom Stockwell, believes that Nottingham Forest loanee Donnell McNeilly has a very complete game.

The teenage Forest striker moved the League One club on deadline day to ensure that he plays regular first-team football this season under former Sunderland caretaker manager Mike Dodds.

Change came abruptly in the 19-year-old’s career as he had been playing his football with Chelsea until the very final day of the summer transfer window.

However, the Tricky Trees not just signed him on deadline day, but immediately sent him out to Wycombe.

Stockwell was one of those club insiders to give reactions on the signing, insisting that McNeilly is someone who has shown that he is ready to take the next step in his career.

“Donnell is an exciting young striker and we are delighted to welcome him to the club”, Stockwell told his club’s official website.

“His goalscoring record in U18 and PL2 football is excellent and he’s shown he’s ready for the next step.”

Game Competition Mansfield (H) League One Peterborough United (A) League One Northampton Town (H) League One Wycombe Wanderers’ next three games

Stockwell went on to describe the Nottingham Forest loanee as someone with a very complete game.

“Donnell has a very complete game.

“He is strong in his frame to link back to goal, he’s technically strong to play with team-mates around the box, and has the pace and power to threaten in the channels and in behind.

“He scores all types of goals and can play up on his own or in a partnership.

“We are happy to has chosen Wycombe to make the next steps in his career.”

Wycombe had to sign someone to replace the new QPR signing Richard Kone, who has been labelled as one of the signings of the season by former EFL star Sam Parkin.

McNeilly has shown that he can score goals, having found the back of the net 53 times for Chelsea’s Under-18 and Under-21 teams.