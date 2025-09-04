Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Falkirk manager John McGlynn has described Swansea City loan star Filip Lissah as a ball-playing defender who has a lot of energy and is sure he has moved to the right environment.

The 20-year-old defender, a product of Swansea’s youth academy, left the Welsh club for the first time and moved to Scotland to strengthen McGlynn’s side before the transfer window closed.

Lissah started his career at Premier League powerhouses Chelsea before moving to Welsh shores in 2021.

He has come through Swansea’s youth ranks and has played for their Under-21 team.

Lissah also tasted first-team football with Swansea in the FA Cup against Bournemouth last year, though the outing lasted for just 14 minutes.

Now, at the newly-promoted Scottish Premiership club, Lissah will expect to enjoy more first-team action than would have been possible at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Describing the attributes of Lissah, the manager told his club’s official website: “He’s a ball-playing defender who has great energy and drive.

“He reads the game well, but also does well defending situations, which is equally important.

Game Competition St Mirren (H) Scottish Premiership Hearts (A) Scottish Premiership Rangers (H) Scottish Premiership Falkirk’s next three games

“He joins on a season-long loan with a view of developing as a player, and there’s no better place to do that than here at Falkirk Football Club.

“It’s a great place to be playing football and put onto the stage of the Scottish Premiership.”

The Falkirk boss insists that his side did their homework on Lissah and feel they have the right environment for him to settle in quickly.

“Filip is a player who has been recommended to us.

“We also have spoken to Kyrell Wilson about him, and they are very good friends which always helps with settling in

“We look forward to working with Filip and we’re sure he will get a great welcome from everyone.

“The boys who have come in already have been very complimentary on how they have been welcomed, which speaks volumes for everyone associated with the football club.”

Despite being highly active in the summer transfer market, Swansea showed late interest in signing Abu Kamara, who eventually joined Getafe on loan on 1st September.

At Falkirk, Lissah can look forward to games against both Rangers and Celtic over the coming months.