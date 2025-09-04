Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Sam Parkin has admitted he is expected to see Adam Idah stay at Celtic for years to come and is surprised he has headed back to the Championship with Swansea City.

Idah made the move to Wales on a five-year deal for £6m from Scottish giants Celtic on deadline day, with the Bhoys agreeing to let him go.

Celtic signed Idah only last summer for £9.5m after he impressed at the club following a loan stint from Norwich City.

Former Championship striker Parkin expressed his surprise that Idah has made the switch back to Championship as he was of the believe that the Ireland international would be at Parkhead for years to come.

He also admits that he thought if Idah did come back south of the border then it would be to the Premier League after having developed at Celtic.

Parkin, said on What The EFL (4:35): “Adam Idah to Swansea. He didn’t obviously feature in the Old Firm game at the weekend.

“£6m, a big outlay and yes, when he went up to Celtic, I expected him to stick around for many a year rather than move back to a Championship club.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Champions) 2023–24 1st (Champions) 2022–23 1st (Champions) 2021–22 1st (Champions) 2020–21 2nd (Runners‑up) Celtic’s last five league finishes

“But I probably felt it might be to a Premier League club if he matured into a really good centre forward.

“Interesting that he’s coming back to the Championship. He will be a really good signing, I am sure.”

Idah made his debut for Norwich as an 18-year old and racked up over a 100 appearances for the Canaries before moving to Celtic.

He has also already appeared in the Premier League during the 2019/20 and 2021/22 seasons, when Norwich were playing in the top-tier.

A Republic of Ireland international, Idah has scored five times in 32 appearances for them.

Swansea will be strengthened by the addition of Idah, with Zan Vipotnik and Ronald already notching up three goals each in the season.

It remains to be seen if Celtic regret letting Idah go this season, as they lost the goals of Kyogo Furuhashi in January and now the Irishman’s goals are going too.