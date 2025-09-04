Clive Mason/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur made a deadline day enquiry for Crystal Palace hitman Jean-Philippe Mateta, but did not make an offer for the Frenchman, according to journalist Kaveh Solhekol.

Spurs started the window by keeping Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel on a permanent basis, while they then ended it with the eye-catching signings of Xavi Simons and Randal Kolo Muani.

RB Leipzig’s Simons joined to address their creativity issues in the engine room and Kolo Muani was brought in on loan from Paris Saint-Germain to give another option than Dominic Solanke up top.

The north London club saw off competition from fellow Premier League club Aston Villa to land Kolo Muani on deadline day.

However, Kolo Muani was not the only option Spurs looked at, as the north London club considered a Premier League striker at Palace.

Crystal Palace’s 28-year-old Mateta was a player Tottenham could see at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and they went in with an enquiry.

Ultimately, Spurs did not follow up the enquiry with a bid and instead signed Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain on loan.

Mateta Kolo Muani 28 years old 26 years old Height – 6ft 4in Height – 6ft 2in Foot – Right Foot – Right Goals last season – 17 Goals last season – 10 Mateta vs Kolo Muani

Mateta has been at Selhurst Park for four years now, but in his last two seasons, he has shown his ability to find the net.

He played 85 games in his last two campaigns and scored 36 goals, while providing ten assists in the process.

Serie A clubs in the shape of AC Milan and Atalanta were also keen, but the London club were able to keep hold of their star forward.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs’ decision to go for Kolo Muani instead of the established Mateta will prove wise and if the Crystal Palace striker will continue his lethal finishing for the Eagles.