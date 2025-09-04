Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Aston Villa talent Zepiqueno Redmond has stressed that Huddersfield Town, who he has joined on loan, ‘need to play’ in the Championship given the size of the club.

The teenage striker was one among many hopefuls who secured loan moves to lower division clubs on deadline day to ensure regular first-team action.

It marks an immediate move away for Redmond, who signed for Aston Villa from Dutch side Feyenoord on a free transfer only in July.

Turning his focus on helping Huddersfield reach the levels he believes they are capable of, Redmond insisted that the immediate aim should be to secure promotion to the Championship, as that is where they need to be playing.

The 19-year-old told his new club’s official website: “Obviously, Huddersfield is a great club with a lot of history, and I heard we have good fans, and I can’t wait to get to know them.

“I know that Huddersfield have played in the Premier League, and we need to play in the Championship and get promoted.

“The conversations I have had have been very clear with the ideas of that we wanted to get promoted and be great again. That is always my thoughts, and what I want.”

Club Years Feyenoord 2024-2025 Aston Villa 2025- Huddersfield Town 2025- Zepiqueno Redmond’s career history

Redmond admits that Lee Grant is an ambitious boss and is also keen to help him take the next step in his development.

“The Gaffer is very ambitious, and he told me what I can expect from the club.

“He wants me to develop, and of course help the team and the club, and that is exactly what I want as well.”

The Terriers showed ambition in the summer transfer window to show their desire to get out of League One, signing as many as 14 players to improve the squad.

They missed out on some of the players they had on their radar, which included the likes of Crystal Palace’s Danny Imray and Stoke City’s Nathan Lowe.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, had a busy deadline after a summer of relative inactivity, signing Victor Lindelof on a free transfer first and then getting their hands on Harvey Elliott and Jadon Sancho all on the same day.

Villa manager Unai Emery described Lindelof as “a good player” before his move.