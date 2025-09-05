Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Veteran journalist Hugh Keevins believes that the Celtic board have taken their supporters for fools by bringing in Kelechi Iheanacho as their new striker this summer.

In recent windows, Celtic have seen some of their key players leaving the clubs and the hierarchy have been accused of not replacing the outgoing players properly.

Despite strengthening the striker department being their priority, they struggled to get one through the door and in the end settled by signing Iheanacho on a free transfer, after his Sevilla contract war ripped up.

Celtic went after former Nice star Kasper Dolberg, but dragging out the deal resulted in the Danish striker joining Ajax on deadline day.

Keevins, who was furious with Iheanacho’s signing on Tuesday, stated that the Celtic hierarchy are trying to pass off the Nigerian as the solution for their striker crisis, and they are taking the supporters for fools.

He thinks that there will be a long-lasting backlash from their fanbase and believes that people in charge of transfer operations will have to answer for their gross negligence and incompetence.

“Kelechi Iheanacho, you have got to be kidding me”, Keevins said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (6:00).

Club Years Manchester City 2015-2017 Leicester City 2017-2024 Sevilla 2024-2025 Middlesbrough (loan) 2025 Celtic 2025- Kelechi Iheanacho’s career history

“This is someone who turned down Celtic; this is someone who had his contract ripped up by Sevilla because they could not wait to get him off the wage bill.

“Someone who scored three Copa del Rey goals for Sevilla, someone who went to Middlesbrough on loan and scored one goal in 15 games and now Celtic are passing him off as the striker who will solve their crisis up front.

“Well, how do the Celtic hierarchy answer questions of incompetence and negligence where their conduct has been concerned?

“Kelechi Iheanacho, I am sorry, Celtic are taking their supporter base for fools and the backlash to the transfer window will be lengthy and costly where Celtic are concerned.”

Celtic will be hoping that Iheanacho can hit the ground running straight away as if he takes time to get up to speed then further questions will be asked of the board.

There is now also increasing talk over the future of Brendan Rodgers and whether he will still be at the club next season.