Turkish Super Lig side Eyupspor have ‘begun talks’ to sign Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia in the coming days.

The Turkish transfer window does not shut until 12th September and clubs from the country are hunting bargains.

With multiple players are being linked with moves to Turkish shores, one of the latest in that pool is the Manchester United full-back.

Malacia last kicked a ball for the Red Devils back in January and has seen his career at Old Trafford marred by injuries.

He has been tipped to move on this summer and was linked with a switch to Celtic, but that talk left his camp surprised.

Now, according to Turkish journalist Resat Can Ozbudak, interest has emerged from Turkish Super Lig club Eyupspor.

Eyupspor have now ‘begun talks’ to try to sign the Manchester United man in the coming days.

Club Years Feyenoord 2017-2022 Manchester United 2022- PSV Eindhoven (loan) 2025 Tyrell Malacia’s career history

It now remains to be seen how much Manchester United will ask for a player who has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the club.

Malacia was on loan in the Netherlands at PSV Eindhoven for the second half of last season and the Dutch club were urged to keep hold of him on a permanent basis.

That did not happen though and Malacia returned to Manchester United at the end of the season.

A product of the Feyenoord youth academy, Malacia has struggled to make his mark at Manchester United.

It is unclear what type of deal Eyupspor are exploring and whether they want to sign the 26-year-old on a loan deal or a permanent transfer.