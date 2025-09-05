Julian Finney/Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel has likened breaking down Andorra’s low block to ‘chewing gum’, with England set to face the minnows on Saturday in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.

England will face Andorra at home as the first part of their World Cup qualifier double-header – match preview here – before heading to the Balkans to face Serbia.

In the reverse fixture, Andorra frustrated England by holding them level until half time, before a Harry Kane goal spared English blushes with a 1-0 win.

Tuchel credited counterpart Koldo Alvarez for building an efficient and disciplined Andorra team and suggested that any expectations of a goal glut will have to be tempered.

The German, in his idiosyncratic manner, compared getting through Andorra’s defence to the act of chewing gum, suggesting a methodical and deliberate effort will be required by England.

Tuchel, asked about the earlier meeting in his pre-match press conference, said: “We made it too easy for Andorra to find the moments to close us down and to find the moments to slow our game down and we will find new solutions to break down the block a bit easier.

“We always have to balance our expectations because Andorra is a well drilled team.

“I know it maybe sounds a little silly but that is the way it is, they know what they are doing after eight, ten years with the same coach.

Result Competition Andorra 0-1 England World Cup qualifiers Andorra 0-5 England World Cup qualifiers England 4-0 Andorra World Cup qualifiers Last three meetings

“It can feel a little like chewing gum to break a block down like this but we have to play with more energy and more enthusiasm and so far I’m sure we will.”

Alvarez has been in the role since 2010 and famously led Andorra to their second-ever victory in competitive football, stunning Hungary in 2017 despite having only 30 per cent of the ball.

Tuchel has selected uncapped players in Elliot Anderson, Djed Spence, Jarell Quansah and James Trafford while Ruben Loftus-Cheek has earned a recall.

Selections have been made with not only the immediate fixtures in mind, but also taking the long-term view of the World Cup squad into account.

The Andorran game will be just Tuchel’s fifth in-charge of England and players given a run out will do well to take their chances, with others who are yet to appear for Tuchel, like Jack Grealish, yearning for a recall.

Alvarez earned the respect of England fans in his final international as a player in 2009 despite a 6-0 defeat and will now hope that his team can now do the same.

Tuchel’s analogy might well come true, but the German will hope for the home fans’ sake that his prediction is at least partially incorrect and England breach Andorra’s defence sooner rather later in the game.