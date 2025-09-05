Carl Recine/Getty Images

Fixture: England vs Andorra

Competition: FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Kick-off: 6th September, 17:00 UK time

England go into back to back World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia knowing that the home clash against the Andorran minnows is one they simply must win and win well, ahead of a difficult trip to the Balkans.

The Three Lions sit on top of Group K, having won all their three matches so far, ahead of Albania, Serbia, Latvia and Andorra, but they have not yet impressed.

While Albania and Latvia were beaten comfortably enough at home, there was a feeling Thomas Tuchel’s side had yet to click into gear and that thought got even stronger when they only edged past Andorra 1-0 away from home in June.

England then proceeded to be turned out 3-1 by Senegal in a friendly in the same month and Tuchel knows that fans are now becoming increasingly concerned, with a real need to see the Three Lions improve their performances as the World Cup draws closer.

Andorra visited England for World Cup qualifiers in both 2009 and 2021, losing 6-0 and 4-0, respectively, and if Tuchel’s men do not record a comfortable victory then questions will be asked.

For the Andorrans, simply going up against England is an occasion in itself and keeping the score down would be seen as a real achievement, with the last meeting between the two offering real hope they can do that.

Andorra did draw 0-0 away at Malta in a Nations League match towards the end of last year and a repeat here would be an earthquake on the international stage.

They are not without experience, with ten members of the squad boasting over 48 caps each.

There have been continued questions over countries such as Andorra being involved against the big boys for the last 20 years, but they continue to benefit from testing themselves against the elite.

England Squad

Thomas Tuchel raised some eyebrows by bringing Ruben Loftus-Cheek into the squad, while Elliot Anderson in midfield earned a maiden call-up for his fine form and Djed Spence received his first call-up with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker left out.

Jude Bellingham is notably out of the squad due to injury, while the exciting Adam Wharton was forced to withdraw, also due to an injury. John Stones has left the camp due to a muscle injury.

Jack Grealish is not in the squad, with the winger ‘desperate’ to get himself back into the mix following his move to Everton.

Predicted Lineups

England Andorra Pickford Alvarez James Borra Konsa Olivera Guehi Llovera Lewis-Skelly Garcia Rice San Nicolas Henderson M. Vales Madueke E. Vales Rogers Cervos Rashford Rodrigo Kane Lopez Predicted lineups

Recent Form

England: WWWWWL

Andorra: LDLLLL

Key Men

England

Harry Kane was the lone scorer in the reverse fixture, with his goal making the difference after a laboured England performance and the Bayern Munich man will hope to turn in a captain’s performance again to add to his 73 Three Lions goals.

Elliot Anderson is one of four players who could make their debuts for England and will look to carry his fine club form into the national side if given the chance.

Andorra

Experienced Andorra star Marc Valles will need to use every bit of his 100-cap experience to frustrate England in midfield and stop the Three Lions from slicing their way through the side’s defence.

Few would expect to see Andorra breach the England backline, but if it does happen, then perhaps attacker Guillaume Lopez would be the best bet to get on the scoresheet. He has already played in the Champions League and Conference League qualifiers this season and scored 23 goals in 29 games at club level last term.

Result Competition Andorra 0-1 England World Cup qualifiers Andorra 0-5 England World Cup qualifiers England 4-0 Andorra World Cup qualifiers Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Andorra were set-up in 5-4-1 formation in their home game with the sole purpose of frustrating England and more of the same can be expected at Villa Park, with Wembley occupied due to a Coldplay concert

They sit bottom of the group, having lost all their matches and are yet to score a goal, but there is an encouraging defensive trend in recent games.

Andorra have only lost two of their last eleven games by more than two goals. However, scoring is a problem, with only one of their last 12 games seeing them score; they beat San Marino 2-0 last year.

England should win the game, with the question being just what their level of performance will be like and how many goals they will score.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

England 3-0 Andorra

Where To Watch?

The match will be broadcast live on ITV from 17:00 UK Time.