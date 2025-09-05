Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Former boss Tony Pulis has praised Birmingham City sporting director Craig Gardener as a genuinely honest person and added that he works his socks off for his manager.

The 38-year-old former player joined Birmingham as an assistant manager in 2021 and has worked his way up to the sporting director position, which he took over in February.

Chris Davies’ side earned promotion to the Championship last season and Gardner was given the task of helping him build a squad to push for another promotion.

Gardner worked closely with Davies this summer to bring in a host of eye-catching signings, including Kyogo Furuhashi, Lewis Koumas, Tommy Doyle, Jack Robinson and James Beadle.

Birmingham turned to defender Robinson on deadline day after failing to tempt Craig Dawson to St Andrew’s.

Gardner played under Pulis during his time at West Bromwich Albion and his former manager has nothing but praise for him.

Pulis hailed Gardner as a very honest and genuine person and is of the view that he will work his socks off for Birmingham boss Davies.

The veteran manager feels that Gardner knows what it means to be a director of football and is confident that the 38-year-old will look after Davies’ needs and back him properly.

“Birmingham, I know Craig Gardner really well”, Pulis said on The Managers (32:15).

“Craig is an absolutely honest, genuine, genuine person who will work his socks off for the manager there.

“He understands what a director of football has to do for the manager so that the manager will get backed there and

“Craig will look after him as well.”

With the summer window now closed, Gardner will already had an eye on the January window, which could be crucial to giving Blues a bit extra to kick on.

Birmingham have had a solid start to the season, as they sit tenth in the league table with seven points from four games, but lost last time out, 2-0 at Leicester City.

After the international break, Blues will face Pulis’ former club Stoke City on 13th September at the Bet365 Stadium.