Stoke City out-on-loan talent Nathan Lowe, currently at Stockport County, believes that there is no telling difference between League One and League Two and insists that the size of the goal remains the same.

Lowe joined Stoke’s academy back in 2016 from Egerton, when he was only eleven years old.

Last season, was the first time he had been sent on loan away from the club to League Two side Walsall, where he performed exceptionally well.

Walsall boss Mat Sadler regularly praised him, while Saddlers team-mate David Okagbue tipped him to go far in the game.

Lowe played 30 games for Walsall in the first half of the previous campaign and scored 18 goals, while providing seven assists in the process.

Several sides chased him in the summer amid Stoke opening the door again, with Stockport landing him.

Lowe has already scored four goals in eight games for the Hatters in all competitions.

He has stepped up from League Two with Walsall to League One with Stockport, but the Stoke talent believes that the quality and difficulty of League Two and League One are quite similar.

Lowe pointed out that teams that come down from the higher league do have some extra bits of quality, but nothing changes for him because the size of the goal remains the same.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

“I think the quality around in training and playing in the games, there is a little difference”, Lowe told Stockport’s in-house media (2:12) when he was asked if he feels that League One and League Two have a big difference.

“But I feel like the gap is not as big as some might think.

“Especially, from the top end of League Two to the bottom end of League One, there is not much of a difference.

“But, there are obviously little bits of quality here and there from people dropped down from the Championship and the Premier League, there is that sort of element as well.

“I am finding it like a nice challenge so far.

“And the goal stays the same size, that is all I need to worry about, really.”

Lowe was recalled by his parent club in the middle of the last season following his smashing performances for Walsall, but he could not translate his form for the Potters.

The 19-year-old has not been the first-choice striker for Dave Challinor, but he will look to change the Hatters’ boss’s mind with his performances.