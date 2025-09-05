Leeds United new boy Gabriel Gudmundsson has revealed that he is desperate to help Sweden win tonight’s game against Slovenia so that he ‘can mess with’ Jaka Bijol when he gets back to Elland Road.

The Whites have made additions to their defence to over the course of the summer transfer window and signed Jaka Bijol from Udinese and Gudmundsson from Lille to do that.

Gudmundsson has featured in all three league games for Leeds so far, but Bijol has only featured in their EFL Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday.

Bijol and Gudmundsson have yet to play together in Leeds colours, but they could come up against each other when Sweden take on Slovenia tonight in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Gudmundsson, who has featured 15 times for Sweden, is charged up for the encounter against his team-mate and added that Sweden need to come out victorious from the game so that he can mess with Bijol when they return to Elland Road.

The left-back revealed that Bijol and himself have discussed tonight’s fixture and teased each other before the international break; both of them will be looking to come up with a win for their nation.

“It is really important that we win that match, so I can mess with him a bit when I get back”, Gudmundsson said at a press conference.

Player Viktor Johansson Emil Krafth Hjalmar Ekdal Gabriel Gudmundsson Lucas Bergvall Yasin Ayari Alexander Isak Anthony Elanga Viktor Gyokeres Players at English clubs in Sweden national team

“Of course we have talked and teased each other a bit, so it will be important for us to come away with a win.”

Gudmundsson admitted recently that Leeds are a bigger club than he imagined and feels proud to represent a historic club of the Whites’ stature.

Bijol, a 26-year-old centre-back, is a regular in the Slovenian national team and has featured 63 times for them.

Leeds agreed a €22m deal with Serie A outfit Udinese for his signature and the Italian side’s general manager stated that the Whites are getting a high-quality centre-back.