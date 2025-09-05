Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic new boy Benjamin Nygren has revealed that after talking with Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers, he understood a move to Parkhead suited him and hailed the Hoops manager as a leader.

The Bhoys sold German wide-man Nicolas Kuhn to Como this summer and brought in 24-year-old winger Nygren from Nordsjaelland for a fee in the region of £2m.

Nygren played 107 games for Danish side Nordsjaelland while scoring 35 goals and laying on eight assists in the process.

He has quickly established himself as a starter in Rodgers’ Celtic team and has begun his Bhoys career in brilliant fashion with three goals in four Scottish Premiership games.

Nygren revealed that before the move he spoke with the Celtic boss and stressed how Rodgers made him feel good about a move to Parkhead.

The Sweden international also added that after talking to Rodgers he understood his personality and leadership qualities and believes that, tactics-wise, a move to Celtic was right for him.

“It is the coach that I got a very good feeling from and that was also very important”, Nygren was quoted as saying by Swedish daily Aftonbladet.

Club Years IFK Goteborg 2018-2019 Genk 2019-2022 Heerenveen (loan) 2020-2022 Nordsjaelland 2022-2025 Celtic 2025- Benjamin Nygren’s career history

“We talked before I signed. I got a very good feeling.

“Partly because he wanted me, but also how he is as a person and leader.

“Tactically, I felt that it would suit me well.”

However, Nygren’s start of his life in Glasgow was not all smooth as Celtic suffered defeat at the hands of Kazakhstan’s Kairat in the Champions League playoff round after failing to score in both legs.

Nygren admitted that the defeat against Kairat was one of the toughest defeat he has suffered in his career and stressed that they did not perform well in both legs.

“It was not successful at all”, Nygren added.

“We were simply not good enough.

“We should have been better in attack and scored against them.

“It was 0-0 in both games, but we lost on penalties.

“I am incredibly disappointed.

“It was one of the toughest losses in my career.

“But that is how it is with football sometimes.

“Hopefully there will be more chances.”

Nygren will be looking to win the Scottish Premiership title with Celtic and then get another crack at the Champions League.

For now, on the continental stage, he will have to focus on the Europa League.

Nygren could be crucial when it comes to feeding new signing Kelechi Iheanacho with chances, but the signing of the Nigerian has not gone down well with a number of former players.

Celtic, on the other hand, have brought in Kelechi Iheanacho as a free agent, but his signing has failed to impress several former players, including Alan Rough.