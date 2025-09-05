Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Former Championship star Sam Parkin has heaped praise on Watford’s summer signing Nestory Irankunda and thinks when he links up with Kwadwo Baah it looks ‘pretty mouth-watering’.

The Hornets managed to sign 19-year-old Irankunda from Bayern Munich for a fee in the region of €4m back in July and were suggested to have included a substantial sell-on clause.

The Australia international has hit the ground running in the Championship, first setting up Luca Kjerrumgaard’s goal against QPR and then scoring two in two matches against Swansea City and Southampton, respectively.

Both goals were equally impressive as the one against the Swans was the result of a sparkling free-kick and the second against Southampton on Saturday helped Watford rescue a point from a game they could have lost.

While Irankunda’s performances for Paulo Pezzolano’s team have left an impression on Parkin, he has also been drawn towards two other of the teenager’s team-mates in Rocco Vata and Baah.

All three made contributions for the Hornets in the match against Southampton and Parkin thinks that when Irankunda and Baah link up behind a striker it is a mouth-watering prospect.

“He has been incredible, hasn’t he? I think even when they beat QPR at home he was really a standout player”, Parkin said on What The EFL (20:54).

Player Age Nestory Irankunda 19 Kwadwo Baah 22 Rocco Vata 20 Watford’s young starlets

“I think he got one assist on that day, the free kick was wonderfully struck, looks incredibly talented and they looked like a different kettle of fish when Baah joined him.

“Baah and Vata – two other really good young players, who were not introduced until midway through in the second half and I think actually ditched the back-three set-up there.

“It has served them relatively well so far this season.

“But I think that gives you an opportunity to get some of those attacking, talented young boys on the pitch at the same time.

“So, Irankunda and Baah supporting a central forward that’s pretty mouth-watering.”

Watford also made a late move to sign Georgian winger Nikoloz Chikovani, who was signed on deadline day from Dinamo Tbilisi.