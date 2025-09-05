Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Belgian boss Hein Vanhaezebrouck believes that Leicester City centre-back Wout Faes is a problem for the national team and thinks that Foxes fans’ booing him ‘says something’.

Faes has been at the King Power Stadium club for three years and the Foxes signed him from Reims for £15m in the summer of 2022.

The 27-year-old defender has 124 appearances for the Championship club to his name and has seen the club go down from the Premier League twice.

Faes has been a consistent presence in Belgium’s national team, earning 28 caps over the years.

Ex-Belgian Pro League manager Vanhaezebrouck, though, believes that national side managers sticking with the Foxes defender has cost them.

Faes has not started one single Championship game under Marti Cifuentes, with the defender widely linked with a transfer, and has been booed by some Leicester supporters.

The defender has not been called up to the current Belgium squads, despite, in Vanhaezebrouck’s view, being heavily leant on.

He also feels that Leicester supporters booing Faes ‘says something’.

For Vanhaezebrouck, ideally Faes should not be starting for Belgium.

Club League Besiktas Turkish Super Lig Wolfsburg German Bundesliga Interested in Wout Faes in the summer

“The previous national coach relied heavily on Wout Faes, with [Arthur] Theate or [Zeno] Debast alongside him”, Vanhaezebrouck said on Sjotcast (via Voetbal Krant) about the Leicester defender.

“The new national coach continued that trend, with Wout Faes. Now we have a problem.

“Wout Faes hasn’t been called up.

“Because he’s working on a transfer, according to the national coach? Openda and Vanhoutte were also working on transfers and were selected.

“But he’s not playing and is being booed by his own supporters, that says something.

“How are things going at the back for us? He’s been allowed to stay on for almost all those games, and the problems remain.”

This season, Cifuentes has preferred the centre-back duo of Caleb Okoli and Jaanik Vestegaard in the opening four games, and has won three of those.

Faes could still seal a move away from Leicester to countries where the transfer window remains open.