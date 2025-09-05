Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Former EFL hitman Sam Parkin has issued a warning to Sheffield United manager Ruben Selles and insisted that the Spaniard must show improvement against Ipswich Town after the international break.

Last season’s Championship playoff finalists are in big trouble in the ongoing campaign under the new regime.

They were expected to be one of the favourites to get promotion, but the Blades find themselves at the bottom of the league table after four matches.

Chris Wilder was sacked after Sunderland won promotion by winning the playoff final and the new ownership at the club appointed former Selles, who had just been sacked by Hull City.

Birmingham City knocked Sheffield United out of the EFL Cup and the Blades have lost their four league games.

Parkin does believe that the 42-year-old needs some time to get a clear idea of his best eleven, as is the case at a number of clubs, but he also pointed out how toothless Sheffield United were against Middlesbrough, where the travelling fans turned against Selles.

Despite feeling that Sheffield United improved in their 1-0 home loss to Millwall, Parkin then thinks the fans were disappointed at Middlesbrough by a performance which showed little real impetus going forward.

Manager Time at Club Ruben Selles June 2025 – present Chris Wilder December 2023 – June 2025 Paul Heckingbottom November 2021 – December 2023 Slavisa Jokanovic May 2021 – November 2021 Chris Wilder May 2016 – March 2021 Last five permanent Sheffield United managers

The former striker further emphasised just how important time on the training ground over the international break will be.

“He can turn it around. I think it will be my sentiment when we talk about a lot of clubs”, Parkin said on talkSPORT’s EFL All Access (10:13).

“I think they are still trying to get their best elevens out there, they are still trying to work out how exactly this is going to look this season for them.

“But that excuse is going to run out and it is going to run out very soon.

“I thought we saw the fruits of his labour against Millwall in the second half; that was a much-improved performance.

“But, to fall so limply once again away from home, and they [the travelling fans] are, I wouldn’t say real supporters, but they are the ones who travel across the country.

“They would have felt that again, not seeing them having any attacking impetus, a really flat performance.

“But again, he needs a little bit of time, and none more so than now; two weeks on the training ground to work the majority really hard.

“You have to see an improvement in that Ipswich game or, understandably, his position is going to be hugely under question.”

The Blades have scored only one goal in their four Championship games and Selles will aim to put in more dynamism and add some much-needed creativity to his side.

Sheffield United travel to Ipswich after the international break on 12th September and a win at Portman Road would be huge for Selles.