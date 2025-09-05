Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has chosen West Brom’s new boy, Nat Phillips, as the best player of last weekend for his performance against Stoke City, dubbing him ‘absolutely sensational’.

The Baggies had an impressive summer transfer window and they have made a very promising start to the Championship season.

West Brom sit second in the league table after four games and they won their last league game 1-0 against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

Former striker Parkin, who was present at the game between West Brom and Stoke City, believes that Baggies’ summer arrival, Phillips, was the best player across the Championship weekend.

The 44-year-old insists that not only did Phillips score the only goal of the game, but his overall defensive performance against the Potters was outstanding.

“I would like to go for someone I have seen, in the flesh; I am going to go for the match winner from the Britannia, Nat Phillips”, Parkin said on talkSPORT’s EFL All Access (45:31) when he was asked who he felt was the best player last week.

“Not only was he the goalscorer, I thought he was absolutely sensational in the game.

Club Liverpool Stuttgart Bournemouth Celtic Cardiff City Derby County West Brom Clubs Nat Phillips has played for

“[He was] like a magnet, cleared absolutely every ball that was tossed into the box.

“I could have gone for any of the back four in truth, but Phillips, with the goal, man of the match performance.

“I thought he was outstanding.”

Parkin’s comment about Phillips winning balls in the box should come as no surprise, given that aspect of his game was hailed last season.

Phillips came through Liverpool’s youth system, and after 29 appearances for the Reds and six loan spells away from the club, he left the Premier League club this summer.

Last season, he impressed on loan at Derby County, and the Baggies paid £3m to sign him on a three-year deal, beating the Rams to his signature.

Phillips has already shown his quality in the Championship and the Baggies will hope the former Red can help them fight for promotion.