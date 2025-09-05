Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Former Championship star Sam Parkin believes that Southampton new boy, Tom Fellows, has the attributes to go on and play in the Premier League.

After relegation, Saints lost several key players, who were unsurprisingly snapped up by Premier League clubs.

Highly rated winger Tyler Dibling joined Everton, for a fee less than widely claimed and Southampton splashed £8m to bring in Fellows from Championship outfit West Brom.

Fellows had been an Everton target in the winter transfer window earlier this year, but a swoop was abandoned due to the Toffees wanting to save money.

The England Under-21 international was a standout player for the Baggies last season, where he provided 14 assists in 25 league starts.

Parkin pointed out that the 22-year-old is an old-fashioned wide player, predicting he will soon be competing in the Premier League.

“I think they [Southampton will improve. I think Fellows had a terrific breakout season on the right-hand side”, the 44-year-old told EFL All Access (40:53).

“He is an old-fashioned winger, if you like.

Club Years West Brom 2021-2025 Crawley Town (loan) 2022-2023 Southampton 2025- Tom Fellows’ career history

“I think, yes, he can go on and become a Premier League player.”

Parkin believes that Saints took an interesting approach by going for Finn Azaz and Fellows, two top Championship stars.

He stressed that they took the right path to get themselves promoted to the Premier League.

“Azaz is a top Championship player already, and probably deserves his opportunity at the highest level; if he can get that with Southampton, we have to wait and see.

“But, it is an interesting way of approaching things, going for the top lads in the Championship.

“Whether they can make the step, should they be promoted, we will have to wait and see.

“But, I think good acquisitions to try and get you out of the second tier, absolutely”, he added.

Fellows and Azaz both had exceptional last campaigns at West Brom and Middlesbrough, respectively, and Saints will hope to see those versions of the duo.

Will Still’s side have won only one league game so far and now it remains to be seen if they will be able to register their second win of the league against Portsmouth on 14th September.