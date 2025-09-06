Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Crystal Palace right-back Daniel Munoz resisted Serie A giants Inter Milan, preferring a stay with the Eagles, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Munoz was Man of the Match in last season’s FA Cup final showdown against Manchester City, as helped his club to the first major trophy in their history in the process.

Palace were besieged with interest for their players over the summer, with success bringing unwanted attention along with it.

Eberechi Eze earned an emotional return to his boyhood club, with Arsenal hijacking Tottenham’s deal with a £60m bid.

Marc Guehi’s dream move to Liverpool was scuppered on deadline day, as Oliver Glasner refused to lose his captain.

Adam Wharton was also the subject of interest for a number of clubs, while a deadline day enquiry for forward Jean-Philippe Mateta was received from Tottenham.

It has now emerged that Munoz too was the subject of a failed approach from Inter Milan, as both club and player preferred the Colombian staying at Selhurst Park.

Season Position 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th 2020–21 14th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

Crystal Palace fans will be pleased to hear that one of their players resisted the temptations of an Italian giant, and take it as a sign of their growing stature in the game.

Despite the sympathies of UEFA Supremo Aleksander Ceferin, Palace found themselves relegated from the Europa League into the Conference League.

Mateta scored the Eagles’ first-ever goal in Europe as Crystal Palace overcame Norwegian side Fredrikstad in the Conference League play-off first leg.

Crystal Palace beat Aston Villa in the Premier League before the international break, with a pair of draws against Chelsea and Nottingham Forest coming earlier.

Munoz, serving a one-match suspension for accumulated bookings, did not appear in Colombia’s victory against Bolivia, with the Los Cafeteros due to visit Venezuela next.