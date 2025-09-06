Carl Recine/Getty Images

Elliot Anderson has been hailed for the ‘maturity’ he showed during England’s 2-0 win over Andorra in 2026 World Cup qualifying, also being dubbed a ‘leader’.

Thomas Tuchel’s men were expected to make short work of the Andorran minnows, but the script was a different one.

England scored just once in each half to register just a 2-0 win over Andorra, scoring only one more goal than they managed in the reverse fixture in Andorra.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Anderson started in Tuchel’s team and clocked the full 90 minutes amid many around him being substituted.

Former England star Phil Jones was hugely impressed with what he saw of Anderson and hailed him for his maturity.

Jones also thinks that Anderson is a leader on the pitch and had the confidence to show he belonged amongst the England midfield.

“I think Elliot Anderson has the ability to play as a six and an eight”, Jones said on BBC Radio 5 live.

“Looking at him today, I love the maturity he plays with.

Substitute Brought on Anthony Gordon 68th minute Tino Livramento 68th minute Morgan Rogers 68th minute Ezri Konsa 76th minute Morgan Gibbs-White 78th minute Substitutes brought on by England against Andorra

“He played really well today, he impressed me in the Under-21s in the summer. He was that focal point and he is a leader out there.

“Hopefully, he can stay fit and have a really good season. He played like he knew he belonged there.”

Anderson, on the books at Nottingham Forest, was looked at by top Italian side Roma for the summer transfer window.

Forest kept hold of him though and he is shaping up for a big season at the City Ground under Nuno.

Now Anderson has taken the chance to impress Tuchel against Andorra, he will be looking to put himself in the mix to feature against Serbia in another, tougher, World Cup qualifier on Tuesday evening.