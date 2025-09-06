Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Former Ipswich Town striker Sam Parkin has made it clear that he has more concerns about Southampton this season than he has about the Tractor Boys, as he believes that results will be positive soon for his former side.

The Portman Road outfit have made a slow start to their Championship campaign following their relegation from the Premier League.

They lost some key players in the summer window, as Liam Delap, Omari Hutchinson, Sam Morsy, Nathan Broadhead and Luke Woolfenden left the club.

But Ipswich also made some big-money additions throughout the transfer window with the arrivals of Sindre Walle Egeli, Kasey McAteer, Marcelino Nunez and Azor Matusiwa.

Eleven new players joined the club and Ipswich have lost one and drawn their other three league games so far.

Saints have only one point more than the Tractor Boys and Parkin stressed that he is more concerned about Southampton this season than Ipswich.

He pointed out that Kieran McKenna has a lot of credit in his bank and he is confident that Ipswich’s results will improve as the new players gel together.

Club Years Lierse 2017 Beerschot 2021 Reims 2022-2024 Lens 2024-2025 Southampton 2025- Will Still’s managerial career

“But the reality is, it is a new midfield; Kieran McKenna, in essence, is building a new team for the first time in maybe two and a half years, three years”, the former Tractor Boys star said on EFL All Access (14:36) about his former side.

“You have to be patient, he has an enormous amount of credit in the bank, and maybe these new signings will kick start [the season].

“And I have very little concern about Ipswich.

“I probably have more concern about Southampton right now and they are likely to improve.

“I just think Ipswich have accumulated a very good squad of Championship players, and they went big towards the end of the window.

“Surely, the results will soon turn.”

McKenna got the Tractor Boys promoted twice, which saw them go back to the Premier League, and is now aiming to guide them back to the top tier.

While McKenna has experience of guiding a team to promotion, Southampton boss Will Still is in his very first season in English football.