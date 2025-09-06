Carl Recine/Getty Images

Stoke City attacking talent Nathan Lowe has admitted he feels he works well with a strike partner, despite that not being the way he was brought up at the Potters.

The teenage striker is rated very highly at Stoke, but was deemed not quite ready for Mark Robins’ first team yet, despite being brought back early from loan last term.

His loan being ended and then opportunities not being fully given at Stoke was something which disappointed one former Championship striker.

League One side Stockport County loaned Lowe this summer and he has already shown he knows where the goal is.

Earlier this week, he scored twice against Wolves Under-21s in the EFL Trophy as the Hatters registered a 5-3 win.

Last season, he was on loan at Walsall, where he played in a two-striker system alongside veteran striker Jamille Matt, but at Stockport, Dave Challinor plays a single striker up top.

When he was asked about which he prefers, Lowe made it clear that it mainly depends on the opponent and the type of game.

He does think he works well when he has a fellow striker alongside him, even though he also enjoys playing up top by himself and that being the way that he has played in the youth ranks at Stoke.

Club Years Stoke City 2023- Walsall (loan) 2024-2025 Stockport County (loan) 2025- Nathan Lowe’s career history

“It is a funny one, really, because, in senior men’s football, I probably have played more as a two being at Walsall”, the 19-year-old told the Hatters media (4:04) when he was asked if he prefers a single or double-striker system.

“But, at Stoke, we always typically play a one [striker system], and throughout my academy life, I have played a one; I enjoy playing a one.

“It probably depends on what type of game it is.

“If it is a bit of a scrappy game, they are just lumping up, sometimes you do not get much joy, but if you have got a lot of possession as a one, you often get a lot of service, which is great for me.

“But as a two, I think you have got that security where, especially if it is with me, with a target man style striker, I think it works really well.

“Because it allows me to float and try to do what I do best and try to score goals, because it sort of takes the added pressure of being the only striker.

“I am indifferent really, I like both.”

Lowe has shown his quality as a striker, netting four goals in eight matches, and will hope to maintain his lethal form.

His contract stays valid until the summer of 2028 at the bet365 Stadium and the Potters will keep an eye on the teenager to see that he grows up with regular game time at Stockport.