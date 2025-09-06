Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Ex-top-flight star Tam McManus feels that Rangers boss Russell Martin is unproven, with a squad full of players who do not have Celtic‘s trophy winning experience, meaning he still feels the Bhoys are the team to beat.

Rangers appointed Martin, who won promotion to the Premier League with Southampton in the 2023/24 season but was sacked the following season due to their disastrous performances, in the summer to take back the Ibrox outfit forward under new owners.

Martin has been heavily backed this summer, with Rangers shipping out a host of stars and replacing them with Martin and Kevin Thelwell selected signings from mainly England.

However, Rangers have yet to win a game in the Scottish Premiership, sitting seventh in the league table and they were knocked out of Champions League qualifiers 9-1 on aggregate by Club Brugge.

Arch rivals Celtic have not had one of their best transfer windows this summer, but McManus still believes that the Bhoys have an edge over Rangers this season.

He pointed out that Martin is an unproven manager with no record of winning anything, but his counterpart in the other half of Glasgow, Brendan Rodgers, is a proven winner.

McManus also thinks that the experience of Rangers’ players comes nowhere near to that of the Celtic squad when it comes to winning trophies and stressed that he expects the Gers to fall flat in the big games between the two.

Brendan Rodgers Russell Martin Championship playoffs Championship playoffs Scottish Premiership x4 Scottish Cup x3 Scottish League Cup x4 FA Cup Community Shield Managerial honours

“The difference for me this season is going to be that Celtic have got proven winners in the squad”, McManus said on PLZ Soccer (26:05).

“Course and distance winners and plenty of medals.

“A manager who is a course and distance winner, has been over the course.

“He has won everything.

“Rangers have got a manager who is unproven and has not won anything and they have got a squad there that have not got a lot of winners’ medals and don’t have, in my opinion, what it takes to win the league.

“I think when it comes down to pressure situations and big games, I think Celtic have the edge to win those games and I think that is where Rangers will fall flat.”

Already a section of the Rangers fans are unconvinced over Martin, but there are issues at Celtic too, where fans are angry at a poor transfer window.

Celtic notably chased Kasper Dolberg on deadline day, but missed him and ended up signing Kelechi Iheanacho on a free transfer to lead the line.