Michael Steele/Getty Images

Ex-Scottish Premiership star Tam McManus has picked out one area of the team where he feels that Rangers fans will be concerned in the event injury strikes.

Rangers backed former MK Dons boss Russell Martin in the summer transfer window, bringing in a host of players to suit the way he wants to play the game.

They have seen a host of players departing from Ibrox and Ridvan Yilmaz, who went back to Besiktas and Jefte, who headed back to Brazil, are among them.

The Gers signed a left-back in the shape of Jayden Meghoma on loan from Premier League outfit Brentford, but despite his arrival, the other option in that role is natural right-back Max Aarons.

McManus pointed out that the left-back area could become a headache for Rangers in the event of Meghoma getting injured in the future.

He admits that the new boy, Meghoma, has performed very well, posing a threat going forward, despite his lack of first team experience.

“I think you would be concerned as a supporter about the left-back cover”, McManus said on PLZ Soccer (25:48).

“Meghoma has looked really, really good.

“He looks good going forward.

“If he gets injured, they have not got another left-back.”

Meghoma so far has featured in four games for Rangers so far; two of them came in the Champions League qualifiers.

Martin worked with the 19-year-old during his time at Southampton, giving him his senior debut in the EFL Cup against Gillingham in 2023 and last summer he was sold to Brentford.

He went out on loan in the second half of the season to join Preston North End and featured 12 times for them.

Rangers did give Aarons the number 3 shirt and have deployed him at left-back, but he is so far struggling to convince.