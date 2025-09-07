James Fearn/Getty Images

Hibernian sporting director Malky Mackay believes that Charlton Athletic loanee Zach Mitchell is a talented and ambitious young player to add to the squad and will provide depth for Hibs in defence.

Mitchell had to wait to complete his move, four days after the closing of the summer transfer window, but FIFA sanctioned it because the technical issues that led to the delay had happened on their part.

Now that the loan switch is done, though, Hibernian are the 20-year-old’s third loan spell away from his boyhood club, taking him up north to be part of David Gray’s plans.

Reacting to the move, the Hibernian’s sporting director insisted that they are pleased to have secured him.

Mackay believes that the Charlton talent is ambitious and will boost the strength in depth that Hibs will have in the defensive department this season.

“We’re pleased to be able to bring Zach to our club”, Mackay told Hibernian’s official website.

“Zach gives us extra strength in depth in our defensive options and is another talented, ambitious young player to add to the dressing room.”

Player Alex Mitchell Zach Mitchell Gassan Ahadme Daniel Kanu Terry Taylor Micah Mbick Kaheim Dixon Toby Bower Nathan Asiimwe Patrick Casey Charlton Athletic out on loan stars

Thanking Charlton for making the move happen, Mackay added: “I would like to thank Charlton for their support with the move and we’re all excited to work with him.”

Mitchell is not the only defensive departure from the Valley this summer with a number of other players also leaving in search of regular first-team action.

The Addicks allowed Nathan Asiimwe to join AFC Wimbledon on loan, with Charlton manager Nathan Jones explaining that there is a level of trust with the Wombles.

Referring to Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson’s links with Charlton, Jones had said: “We obviously know Johnnie [Jackson] so it’s a club that we trust and we know that he’s going into a good place.”

It remains to be seen when Mitchell will make his Hibernian debut, the the Easter Road club having two huge clashes back to back later this month, when they face Rangers in the Scottish League Cup and then Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.