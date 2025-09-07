Clive Mason/Getty Images

Coventry City tried to take advantage of Celtic‘s bid to sign Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi breaking down on deadline day.

Celtic had a disastrous end to the summer transfer window as they missed out on key targets, such as Kasper Dolberg, and were forced to sign Kelechi Iheanacho on a free transfer after it closed.

Winger Hyun-jun Yang was also set to join Birmingham City, with a fee of £3m agreed, but Celtic called him back when their own transfer plans came a cropper.

Celtic wanted to land winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi from Crystal Palace and chased the Eagles star, who is surplus to requirements at Selhurst Park.

A deal though collapsed and, according to journalist Alan Nixon, Coventry came in to try and take advantage in the final hours of deadline day; Leicester City’s own swoop for Rak-Sakyi had also hit the rocks.

Coventry wanted to buy the wide-man from Crystal Palace, but could not get a deal done.

Palace have since been looking at a possible move to Belgium for Rak-Sakyi to hand him game time, but he remains at the club for now.

It remains to be seen if those clubs keen on the winger look to rekindle their interest when the January transfer window opens for business.

Competition Appearances League One 43 Championship 34 Premier League 8 Top competitions Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has played in

Rak-Sakyi spent last season on loan at Sheffield United and played for the Blades on a regular basis.

The move was his second loan stint away from Crystal Palace, with time also spent at Charlton Athletic in the 2022/23 campaign.

Rak-Sakyi will hope to try and pick up game time where he can under Oliver Glasner and was an unused substitute in the Eagles’ Premier League opener, while he was also on the bench for one leg of their Conference League qualifier against Frederikstad.

The 22-year-old’s current contract at Palace still has another two years left to run.