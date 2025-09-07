Julian Finney/Getty Images

Leeds United and Newcastle United could reignite their interest in Roma striker Artem Dovbyk in the January transfer window.

Both Premier League sides chased multiple striker targets over the course of the summer transfer window, but their respective outcomes were different.

Leeds landed two free agent strikers with recent histories of repeated injuries in the shape of Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, to add to the Premier League level unproven Joel Piroe.

They did want to bring in another striker and looked at a host of options, including Roma’s Dovbyk, who they tried for on multiple occasions in August.

Newcastle managed to get two strikers through the door in the final stretch of the window as Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa arrived.

Eddie Howe though may be keen to add even more to his options as Woltemade and Wissa’s arrivals have not added more depth, with the pair just replacing Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak.

According to Italian outlet LaRoma24, the pair returning to the hunt for Dovbyk in January cannot be ruled out.

Dovbyk is not a first choice selection at Roma and has come on off the bench for both of the club’s opening two Serie A matches.

Leeds United Newcastle United Dominic Calvert-Lewin Nick Woltemade Lukas Nmecha Yoane Wissa Joel Piroe Leeds United and Newcastle United’s striking options

The striker could well be on the lookout for a new home in the January transfer window and either Leeds or Newcastle could appeal.

What the situations of both clubs will look like in the winter window remain to be seen and one may have a more pressing need for a striker than the other.

Dovbyk found the back of the net 24 times in just 36 La Liga outings when playing for Girona and has so far scored 12 goals in 34 Serie A games for Roma.

The Giallorossi were looking for €30m for Dovbyk towards the end of the transfer window and it is unclear if that would be the price again in January.