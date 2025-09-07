George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United managing director Robbie Evans has dubbed Mateo Joseph a ‘favourite of the club and the chairman’, stressing that the Whites turned down bids to insert an option to buy in his loan.

Joseph sealed a loan switch to Spanish side Real Mallorca in the summer transfer window and it did not contain any option or obligation to buy, as Leeds resisted it.

A host of Spanish sides chased the striker over the course of the window, with Real Betis hugely keen, and all were hopeful of securing a route to sign him permanently.

Leeds though continued to knock back any proposals which could have seen the hitman be on his way out of Elland Road permanently.

Evans explained Leeds were simply never prepared to consider a permanent exit for Joseph.

He stressed that the Spaniard is a favourite of the club and of chairman Paraag Marathe, with the Whites hoping he can have a superb loan stint and then return next summer.

“He needs the minutes and part of why his loan took as long as it did is that every team that was trying to take him on loan was requiring a buy option”, Evans said via the BBC.

Club Real Mallorca Real Betis Girona Spanish sides keen on Mateo Joseph this summer

“We simply said there’s no way you’re getting an option on this player.

“Our hope is he has a phenomenal season at Mallorca and comes back.

“He’s a favourite of the club and the chairman and so we hope he does great.”

Joseph did start last season as Daniel Farke’s first choice striker in attack, but struggled to score goals and was eventually dropped in favour of Joel Piroe.

When he did feature, one former Leeds star felt towards the end of the season he was not looking like himself.

Now in La Liga with Mallorca, Joseph will want to play week in and week out, but if he impresses when Leeds will surely have to deal with offers to buy him, potentially even as early as January.