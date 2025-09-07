Richard Keys has dismissed as ‘nonsense’ the argument that Alexander Isak should have stayed at Newcastle United to try to beat Alan Shearer’s goalscoring record with the Magpies.

Isak completed a record-breaking £125m move to Liverpool from Newcastle on deadline day, successfully forcing himself out of St James’ Park.

The Sweden striker refused to play for Newcastle as he sought a move away and the club were eventually forced to relent.

Isak scored 62 goals during his spell with Newcastle, but many feel had he stayed he could have broken Shearer’s club record of 206 goals.

Former Newcastle star Nolberto Solano has hit out at Isak, telling him that he could have made himself a legend by beating Shearer’s record; one former Premier League star thinks Isak is already a Newcastle legend.

That is not something that Keys agrees with and the veteran broadcaster termed Solano’s view ‘nonsense’.

“I’ll tell you what’s Shear madness – this view”, Keys wrote on X.

“Does Solano really believe chasing Shearer’s record is a better career goal than a bucket full of medals? Nonsense.”

Player Goals Alan Shearer 206 Jackie Milburn 200 Len White 153 Hughie Gallacher 143 Malcolm Macdonald 121 Newcastle United top scorers

Isak will be relishing the chance to make his Liverpool debut after the international break and that could come away at Burnley.

Liverpool could then give Isak the chance to score his first European goal for the club, with Atletico Madrid the visitors to Anfield in the Champions League.

The Reds have already visited St James’ Park in the Premier League, but are due to play host to Newcastle at Anfield at the end of January.

The two clubs could also potentially meet in the Champions League.

Isak was an unused substitute for Sweden on Friday night as they played out a 2-2 draw away at Slovenia in a World Cup qualifier.