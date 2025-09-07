Pete Norton/Getty Images

Southampton star Ryan Manning has already seen enough of Will Still to believe he is a ‘top manager’.

Saints appointed Still to the role as St Mary’s boss over the summer, ending the 32-year-old’s search for a job in English football.

Still had been looking to manage in England and pushed hard to get the Sunderland job, while also holding talks for the post at Norwich City, before the respective roles went to other managers.

Now in charge of Southampton, there are high expectations and one former EFL star has insisted he should have Saints in the promotion mix in the Championship.

Still has already managed to get Manning on board and the defender insists that the boss makes sure his instructions are clear and precise.

The 29-year-old stressed that Still can be considered a ‘top manager’ and as such should have Saints in the promotion hunt.

“The way he gets his messages across and the staff who have come in have been really good for us”, Manning was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“The club was in a difficult place after a tough year in the Premier League.

Club Country Lierse Belgium Beerschot Belgium Reims France Lens France Southampton England Clubs Will Still has managed

“He’s been brilliant with such a clear message so everyone knows on match day what we’re trying to do.

“We’ve had a tough start with some results, but over the course of the season we’ll be there or thereabouts at the top end because you can see already he’s a top manager.”

Southampton have had a poor start to the new Championship season, collecting just five points from their opening four games.

Saints were held to a 2-2 draw by Watford before the international break and will play host to Portsmouth next weekend.