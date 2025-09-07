Julian Finney/Getty Images

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate insists the Reds are not worried about the prospect of heading to the Stade Velodrome to face Marseille in the Champions League.

The Reds are amongst the favourites to win the Champions League this season and recently found out who they will face in the league phase.

Arne Slot’s English champions start their campaign by hosting Atletico Madrid, while they then have games against Galatasaray, Eintracht Frankfurt, Real Madrid, PSV Eindhoven, Inter Milan, Marseille and Qarabag.

The meeting with Marseille will see Liverpool make the trip to southern France in January.

Marseille’s Stade Velodrome is widely seen as an intimidating stadium to play at and it is sure to be packed when Liverpool visit.

Konate, a France international, is well aware of the Stade Velodrome’s reputation.

He insists though that Liverpool will not be worried about the prospect.

Asked on French programme Telefoot (via Maxifoot) if Liverpool will be afraid of the Stade Velodrome, Konate replied: “No, but we know the Velodrome is a tough place.

Opponents Atletico Madrid (H) Galatasaray (A) Eintracht Frankfurt (A) Real Madrid (H) PSV Eindhoven (H) Inter Milan (A) Marseille (A) Qarabag (H) Liverpool’s Champions League opponents

“We really like that atmosphere”, he added.

Konate himself may be in his final season with Liverpool as he has knocked back offers from the Reds to extend his deal.

The centre-back is being eyed by Spanish giants Real Madrid, who are always alive to free transfer possibilities.

Liverpool failed to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window, meaning that there will likely be a greater load on Konate.

Marseille have so far lost two of their opening three Ligue 1 matches, going down to defeat at Rennes and Lyon.