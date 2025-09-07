Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

West Brom have been left angry after missing out on signing Everton star Harrison Armstrong on deadline day after making a move for him, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Baggies were active over the summer to back rookie boss Ryan Mason, with Nat Phillips a notable arrival and one that has already made an impression.

Phillips was hailed as ‘absolutely sensational’ for his performance against Stoke City recently.

West Brom were also interested in Everton midfielder Armstrong, who impressed last term while on loan at Derby County in the Championship.

Armstrong though completed a late summer window move to another Championship side in the shape of Preston North End.

And that has left West Brom angry about missing out on bringing Armstrong in.

The Baggies launched a swoop for the Everton man on deadline day, but Preston had done enough of the work to get the deal over the line.

Now Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston side will visit the Hawthorns with Armstrong in their ranks in the middle of next month.

Game Competition Derby County (H) Championship Middlesbrough (A) Championship Leicester City (H) Championship Norwich City (A) Championship West Brom’s next four games

By that time, both teams will be well settled into the season and it remains to be seen how West Brom look in the match.

One former Championship star recently commented that West Brom under Mason look very narrow in their tactical set-up.

The Baggies do though sit in second spot in the Championship table after four games, having picked up ten points so far.

Mason’s side are unbeaten and will want things to stay that way when they host Armstrong’s former club Derby after the international break.

The two have already met this season, in the EFL Cup, with Derby winning on penalties following a 1-1 draw.