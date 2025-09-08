Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers favours seeking a new challenge outside of the UK whenever he leaves the Scottish giants, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Glasgow giants were expected to back Rodgers in the summer window following a season which saw the Bhoys make a real impression in the Champions League.

They struggled to land their targets though, waiting until the end of the window, crashing out of the Champions League playoff round, and missing key striker target Kasper Dolberg.

Celtic ended up signing free agent Kelechi Iheanacho after deadline day and journalist Hugh Keevins blasted the club hierarchy for that.

The veteran journalist also believes that Rodgers will not be Celtic boss next season, due to how the club are doing their business in the transfer market.

After his four-year stay at Leicester City, Rodgers came back to Celtic Park in the 2023-24 season, and has won two Scottish Premiership titles.

And following Celtic’s reluctance to back the 52-year-old, he could be ending his association with the Bhoys when his contract is up next summer.

Player From Fee Arne Engels FC Augsburg £11m Adam Idah Norwich City £9.5m Odsonne Edouard Paris Saint‑Germain £9m Jota Rennes £9m Christopher Jullien Toulouse £7m Celtic F.C.’s top 5 record transfers

The Northern Irishman already has ideas about where he wants to go after going back and forth between Celtic and English clubs.

Rodgers is on Nottingham Forest’s wish list in the event Nuno ends up leaving, but going back to England is not what he favours.

He ideally wants to face a new challenge in Europe, outside of the UK, when he leaves the Bhoys in future.

Which country Rodgers might want to manage in remains to be seen, but also able to count Liverpool amongst the clubs he has managed, the Northern Irishman is likely to not be short of offers.

For Celtic, if Rodgers does go next summer then it will raise big question marks about how the club have allowed an elite manager to walk away.

All eyes are on the January transfer window and how much backing Rodgers gets.