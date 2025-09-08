Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former striker Gordon Dalzeil is of the view that Brendan Rodgers has to take some responsibility for Celtic not turning up for important games.

Celtic were knocked out of the Champions League by minnows Kairat, which raised questions about their quality and the depth of the squad, and now with the transfer window closed and season set to resume next weekend, the Bhoys are dealing with problems on and off the pitch.

Bhoys fans are not happy with the Hoops’ summer transfer window and Celtic’s desperate act to get a striker in on deadline day only to end up with Kelechi Ihenacho angered them further.

In the aftermath of the transfer window, it has been claimed that Rodgers will depart next summer when his deal runs out, but there has been talk he could even go before then.

Dalziel however stated that he would be surprised if Rodgers left mid-season, though he believes that the former Liverpool boss will not be in charge of the team next season.

He believes that Rodgers feels that he has been let down by the Celtic board, but Dalziel also thinks that the manager should take a bit more responsibility regarding the Bhoys’ current situation.

The ex-top-flight star pointed out that the Celtic hierarchy did bring in players, although they may not be the ones Rodgers wanted, but he has failed to deliver in big games.

Manager Time at Club Brendan Rodgers June 2023 – present Ange Postecoglou June 2021 – June 2023 Neil Lennon February 2019 – February 2021 Brendan Rodgers May 2016 – February 2019 Ronny Deila June 2014 – May 2016 Last five permanent Celtic managers

“I would be surprised; obviously Brendan Rodgers has said he is here until his contract runs out and I will take his word for that, but at the end of the season, I do not see Brendan Rodgers being in the dugout of Celtic Park”, Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“I have absolutely no doubt about that.

“I think he has been let down. I think he feels like he has been let down, but look, he has to take some responsibility as well.

“You cannot just throw everything at the board. He has been given players; they have spent money.

“They have brought a lot of players, but maybe not the players Rodgers wanted, but they have still spent the money and Brendan Rodgers over the last couple of big games, I would say, has failed to deliver and he has got to take a bit of responsibility for that and I am sure Celtic fans would agree with that.”

Celtic were widely expected to progress against the Kazakh minnows in the Champions League playoff round tie regardless of new signings.

Now Rodgers will want to see the Bhoys make a big impact in the Europa League, which they could feel they have a good chance of going far in.