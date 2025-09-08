Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Belgian outfit Standard Liege’s move for Stoke City left-back Eric Bocat is off as the Potters have refused to sanction an exit.

The 26-year-old full-back featured in 30 of Stoke’s 46 Championship games last season, missing several with a calf injury.

New Stoke manager Mark Robins has also made use of him, but from the bench, allowing him 40 minutes of the 360 his side have played so far.

Standard Liege are firm fans of what Bocat can bring to the table and the club are making efforts to take him to Belgium.

It is deadline day in Belgium today and the clubs there are making last-ditch efforts to strengthen their squads.

However, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the door to snap up the 26-year-old from Stoke has been closed.

Stoke ‘decided not to’ let the defender leave now because they cannot replace him, with the English window closed.

Robins would have to look at a free agent if he wanted to replace Bocat and he looks to believe there is not the quality there to do the job.

Standard Liege have already accepted Stoke’s stance and have already made Bocat a priority for the January window.

They will not sign anyone for that position in the coming hours and will wait until January to have another go at Bocat.

Stoke signed former West Ham star Aaron Cresswell to add to competition in the left-back position after hijacking Wrexham’s move for him.

The Welsh side’s ‘dithering’ in striking a deal for him allowed Stoke to take him to the Potteries.