Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman is of the view that Milan Aleksic possesses high potential, but admitted that he needs regular game time, following his loan move to Polish club Cracovia.

The Black Cats are back in the top-flight after an eight-year absence and have made a promising start to life in the Premier League.

However, their good start in the top-flight has been due to a lot of their new signings, which has seen a host of players who were part of the set-up last season seek a move away from the Stadium of Light.

Aleksic, 20, who joined back in November, has been loaned out, and five-time Polish champions Cracovia have signed him on a season-long deal.

The Krakow-based club also have an option to buy the young versatile midfielder, who has played ten senior games for the Black Cats.

Speakman believes that Aleksic has what it takes to progress to the next level, but he is clear that he needs game time to unleash his best.

The 46-year-old pointed out that Pasy have made a good start domestically and believes that they will be helping the 20-year-old with what he needs at the moment.

Season Position 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 4th (League One) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

“At 20 years of age, Milan is a player who possesses the potential to progress to the next level, but to do this, he needs regular games in an appropriate environment”, Speakman was quoted as saying by the BBC about the Serbian.

“Cracovia have made a positive start to the season domestically, and this move will provide Milan with the platform he needs at this moment in time.”

The Serbia Under-21 international joined the Polish club at the weekend; he arrived to Sunderland last year from Serbian outfit Radnicki 1923.

However, if Aleksic does well at the Krakow club, they are could well look to activate the purchase option included in his loan deal.