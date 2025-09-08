Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have rejected two preliminary expressions of interest in buying the club as the Spurs hierarchy insist that the north London club are not for sale, according to the BBC.

Spurs had a slow start to their summer transfer window, but they ended it positively with the late incomings of Xavi Simons and Randal Kolo Muani.

However, just days after the summer transfer window closed for business, their long-serving chairman, Daniel Levy, left his position at the north London club.

He was appointed as the club supremo back in 2001 and stepped down from his role after more than 24 years at Spurs.

Following his departure, though, multiple parties have expressed interest in acquiring the Premier League club.

However, ENIC Group, who own the majority of the north London club, have made it clear that Tottenham Hotspur are not for sale.

Joe Lewis’ family-owned ENIC Group have rejected two preliminary expressions of interest from potential buyers of the club.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

It has been suggested that ex-Newcastle United stockholder Amanda Staveley’s PCP International Finance Limited were one of the parties to show interest.

And beside them, Roger Kennedy and Wing-Fai Ng’s Firehawk Holdings Limited also expressed interest, which was knocked back.

The ENIC Group owns almost 87 per cent of Tottenham Hotspur, and Levy, who left the club last week, owns 30 per cent of the British company.

Tottenham are a valuable commodity amongst Premier League sides, with a gleaming new stadium and a place in the Champions League this season which will further put them in the shop window.

If the Lewis family were to agree to sell then the price tag could be a huge one as a result.

