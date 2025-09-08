Alex Livesey/Getty Images

LASK Linz sporting director Dino Buric has hailed Wolves star Sasha Kalajdzic as an ‘absolute exceptional player’ and is convinced that the centre forward will be able to help his side.

Wolves signed the Austrian centre forward from Stuttgart in 2023, but he has failed to get going in their colours.

The last two seasons for Kalajdzic have been marred by injuries and this season he is looking to find his form, with a potential loan move for him long expected.

The Midlands outfit have already signed a new centre forward in the form of Tolu Arokadore from Genk and with Jorgan Strand Larsen’s presence, the Austrian would have been struggling for game time.

Wolves sanctioned him a loan move to LASK Linz and Buric, who worked with Kalajdzic during his time at Admira Wacker, admitted that he has followed the tall centre-forward’s development very closely and pointed out that he has a goalscoring instinct.

Buric stated that Kalajdzic is an exceptional player and believes that due to the striker having a pre-season with Wolves, he is convinced that he will be able to help LASK Linz very quickly.

“I got to know and appreciate Sasa during my time at Admira, and I have followed his development very closely ever since”, Buric told LASK Linz’s official site.

Season Position 2024–25 16th 2023–24 14th 2022–23 13th 2021–22 10th 2020–21 13th Wolverhampton Wanderers’ last five league finishes

“He is an absolute exceptional player and an asset to the entire Austrian Bundesliga.

“With his goalscoring instinct, physical presence, aerial strength and technical qualities, he brings many important components to the team.

“In addition, he is a true team player with an outstanding character.

“Sasa has completed the full pre-season with Wolverhampton, and we are convinced that he will be able to help us very quickly.”

The 28-year-old has experience in the Austrian Bundesliga, where he scored eleven goals with 12 assists in 35 games for his former club Admira.

Wolves will be hoping that Kalajdzic can rekindle his form while having an injury-free season with LASK Linz before he returns to Molineux next summer.