Wolves new boy Fer Lopez is ‘buzzing’ with the compliment he received from Everton star Jack Grealish after the match last weekend between the two clubs, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Midlands club are going through a major squad rejig after a host of their star players left, including Brazilian star Matheus Cunha, who joined Manchester United.

The Premier League outfit paid a handsome transfer fee of around £20m to bring in highly rated Lopez from La Liga side Celta Vigo.

The 21-year-old is primarily an attacking midfielder and is seen as a long-term replacement for Cunha.

Vitor Pereira, though, is not throwing Lopez into the deep end as the Molineux outfit have made a poor start to their new campaign.

They have lost all three of their opening league fixtures, but came close to salvaging a point against Everton on 30th August, losing 3-2.

The Spain Under-21 played the final 27 minutes of the match and Everton’s Grealish, who is on loan from Manchester City, was impressed with Lopez.

Season Position 2024–25 16th 2023–24 14th 2022–23 13th 2021–22 10th 2020–21 13th Wolverhampton Wanderers’ last five league finishes

It has been suggested that the winger grabbed him after the match ended and told Lopez ‘you are a good player’.

And that compliment from Grealish has left the Wolves’ new boy ‘buzzing’, as the Everton star is one of his favourite players.

Grealish played a crucial role against Wolves at Molineux, as he provided two assists as his side won the game 3-2 to bag all three points against Pereira’s side.

Lopez will hope to secure more game time as the season progresses, establishing himself as an integral part of the set-up at the Midlands club.

Wolves have yet to pick up a point in the Premier League this season and will hope to change that after the international break when they head to Newcastle United.

The club managed to successfully keep Larsen out of the clutches of the Magpies in the summer window, despite repeated bids.