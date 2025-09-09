Michael Steele/Getty Images

Wycombe Wanderers boss Mike Dodds is impressed with ‘semi-fit’ Bristol City loanee, Sam Bell, who he believes will be a sharp attacking threat when he is up to speed.

Championship side Bristol City made some important additions to their squad in the summer window while letting some players who would not get game time leave on loan.

Bell, who came through Bristol City’s youth system, is rated highly, and was one of the players to leave the club on loan, as Wycombe Wanderers got their hands on him.

He had a forgettable last season as he clocked fewer than 500 minutes of football, continuing to work his way back following a lengthy injury absence, and made a deadline day loan switch to Wycombe.

Bell started Wycombe’s match at the weekend against Mansfield Town and scored in a 2-0 win for the Chairboys.

Wycombe boss Dodds revealed that he tried to counter Mansfield Town’s high press by putting Fred Onyedinma and Robins loan star Bell up front.

Dodds insisted that the Bristol City loanee was only semi-fit and can only see him becoming sharp as he achieves full game sharpness.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

“We knew that in particular, the opening stages, they would go really aggressive, man-for-man”, the Chairboys boss told Wanderers TV (1:46) when he was asked about his game plan.

“That is why we left Fred and Sam Bell at the top end of the pitch.

“Obviously, Fred, everyone in this football club knows how quick Fred is when he uses his pace.

“And what they have seen today is a semi-fit Sam Bell.

“But when we get him up to speed, he is a really sharp player at the top end of the pitch; it was not route one, I am going to put a different spin on it.”

Bell has more than 100 senior appearances for Bristol City to his name, but a bad hamstring injury seriously derailed his progress and he has struggled to reach his former importance at Ashton Gate.

Bristol City will now keep a close eye on how Bell does at Wycombe, where he will be looking to play every week under Dodds.