Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke is of the view that Manchester United’s Toby Collyer, who is currently on loan at West Brom in the Championship, is better than Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte.

Manchester United signed 21-year-old Collyer from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2022 and he quickly progressed to their first team – he made 13 appearances for them last season.

Collyer is highly rated by Manchester United’s management and this summer a host of Championship outfits showed interest in him; Hull City were confident of landing the young defensive midfielder.

West Brom, however, had the last laugh as they secured the signature of Collyer and he has been deployed three times so far from the bench this season by Baggies boss Ryan Mason.

Clarke is impressed with Collyer’s addition to the West Brom squad and pointed out that he had gathered a lot of minutes in Manchester United’s midfield last season.

The ex-EFL star feels that the Red Devils’ midfield is a disaster but Collyer is better than the experienced Casemiro and Uruguayan international Ugarte, which, in his view, he showed last season.

“Toby Collyer got quite a lot of game time for Manchester United last season, albeit Manchester United’s midfield is pretty disastrous, but he is still better than the likes of Casemiro and Ugarte”, Clarke said on What The EFL (7:30).

Season Position 2024–25 9th (Championship) 2023–24 5th (Championship — lost in play‑off semi‑finals) 2022–23 9th (Championship) 2021–22 10th (Championship) 2020–21 19th (Premier League) West Brom’s last five league finishes

“[He was] at times last season and now he is there on loan.”

The 21-year-old will now ply his trade under Mason and the Baggies will hope that Collyer will justify his signing by helping them to push for promotion.

West Brom have been very active in the market, but they still wanted to make another midfield signing in the form of Everton’s Harrison Armstrong.

However, on deadline day, the Everton star joined West Brom’s Championship rivals Preston North End, which angered the Baggies.