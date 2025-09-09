Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Leyton Orient star Omar Beckles has insisted that Stoke City sporting director Jonathan Walters’ good work in the summer transfer window should not be ignored, while picking out former Celtic star Bosun Lawal as a player with potential.

The Potters had a grim last season, finishing 18th in the Championship table, but were only a point above the relegation zone.

In the current campaign, however, Stoke have made a significantly better start to their season, sitting third in the table after four games and raising hopes of even perhaps a promotion push under Mark Robins.

Beckles pointed out that Stoke deal-maker Walters has done a commendable job in the transfer window to sign players with experience to fit alongside several who have come through the ranks.

The 33-year-old explained that when Walters was Fleetwood Town’s technical director, he loaned in Lawal from Celtic; the player joined Stoke last summer.

Beckles hailed the former Celtic man and is of the view that the 22-year-old has elements in his game to progress well.

“I really just want to highlight that point, which was mentioned around Walters’ job so far, that should not go under the radar”, the 33-year-old said on EFL All Access (38:09) about Walters.

“Especially, some of the recruitment pieces that have been done, and I know he previously had a role at Fleetwood.

“In his role there [Fleetwood], he brought in players like Lawal, who is now in that [Stoke] side.

“He is young, very athletic, very, very good player and has the potential to progress.

“And you look at their team now, they have got a real good balance.

“Real good balance of some experience at that level and really good young players that they own, their very own players that they can potentially sell on and are prospects to kick on or grow with.”

After Lawal impressed at Fleetwood in the 2023/24 season, Stoke paid around £2m to the Scottish giants to pick the Irish defensive-minded star.

The 22-year-old’s versatility in playing both central defence and defensive midfield has been seen as a real asset.

Stoke brought in ten new players in the summer window, and they will hope to continue their good form when they face Birmingham City on Saturday at the bet365 Stadium.