Ex-EFL star Adrian Clarke has questioned why a player of Harry Winks’ ability is not playing ahead of Oliver Skipp at Leicester City and issued advice to Marti Cifuentes to use him.

Former Tottenham Hotspur academy product Winks joined Leicester City in 2023 and played a crucial role in helping them secure promotion to the Premier League in his first season with them.

Winks started last season as a regular in the starting line-up but he fell out of favour with former Foxes boss Ruud van Nistelrooy and he has not featured in a game since March for them.

Leicester have a new manager in Marti Cifuentes and the Spaniard has given Oliver Skipp the nod ahead of Winks this season.

Winks was linked with a move out of the King Power Stadium in the summer but a move did not materialise for him.

Clarke has been left baffled by Cifuentes’ decision to not use Winks more this season and he thinks that the former Tottenham star is a phenomenal Championship player.

He stressed that Winks should be playing ahead of Skipp in Leicester’s midfield and advised Cifuentes to use him, as he has remained at the club.

Season Position 2024–25 18th (Premier League, relegated) 2023–24 1st (Championship, champions) 2022–23 18th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 8th (Premier League) 2020–21 5th (Premier League) Leicester’s last five league finishes

“I do think the close of the transfer window helps Leicester more than any other team”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“There was a ridiculous amount of uncertainty ahead of that deadline.

“So many players that you thought would probably go; some did, but some did not.

“Harry Winks – I mean, how does Harry Winks not play?

“Harry Winks for me is just phenomenal in the Championship; he was the last time they were in it.

“He should be playing ahead of Skipp; there is no doubt in my mind and now he has not moved.

“Use him, for goodness sake, use him.”

Leicester City had a quiet transfer window in terms of arrivals at the King Power and they signed Feyenoord’s Julian Carranza on loan to add more firepower.

Cifuentes wanted more attacking recruits and Leicester showed interest in Crystal Palace’s Jesuran Rak-Sakyi, but the player stayed with the London outfit.