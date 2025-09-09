Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Turkish outfit Konyaspor are planning to make an offer for Watford star Pierre Dwomoh to sign him before deadline day in Turkey.

Watford have a new manager at the helm for this season in the shape of Paulo Pezzolano and the Hornets hierarchy backed him throughout the transfer window to bring new bodies in.

They have also seen a host of departures from the club in the form of Mileta Rajovic, Vakun Bayo and Ryan Porteous and another name could join the list.

Dwomoh, who is a 21-year-old midfielder, joined the Vicarage Road outfit last summer from Belgian side Royal Antwerp, but failed to make his mark.

Last season, Dwomoh made only nine appearances for Watford and missed a big part of the season due to a muscular injury.

Dwomoh does not look to be in the plans of new manager Pezzolano and he has not featured for Watford once in the ongoing campaign.

The Belgian midfielder has suitors in Turkey in the form of Konyaspor and they are planning to take him to Turkey before the Turkish window closes on 12th September.

According to Belgian daily Gazet van Antwerpen, Konyaspor are planning to make an offer to Watford for Dwomoh.

A move for the 21-year-old was explored by Scottish outfit Aberdeen and Belgian club Cercle Brugge this summer, but never materialised.

Dwomoh’s current deal with Watford expires in 2028 and the Belgian might welcome a move to Turkey to secure regular football.

However, the clock is ticking and with only four days remaining until the transfer window in Turkey closes, Konyaspor will have to quickly wrap up the deal for Dwomoh.

Watford look well set regardless of whether Dwomoh goes or not.

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has been impressed with Watford’s forward recruitment Nestory Irankunda and he thinks that the player will be able to form a good partnership with Kwadwo Baah.