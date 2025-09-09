Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Leyton Orient skipper Omar Beckles is of the view that Plymouth Argyle will be a ‘top side’ in League One as the season progresses and pointed out that new boy Lorent Tolaj is a signing they badly needed.

Despite former boss Miron Muslic’s best attempts, he could not keep the Pilgrims safe in the Championship, and now they have Tom Cleverley to take them forward.

The former Watford manager, though, had a grim start to life at Home Park, as he lost his first four league games, and Argyle currently sit 18th after seven matches.

However, now they have won two of their last three league games and the O’s star believes that they will get better with time.

The 33-year-old is of the view that Plymouth have shown enough evidence that they will be a top side in the division.

Leyton Orient beat Argyle last month and Beckles insisted that Argyle had no focal point in the game, which he believes can be provided by their big-money signing Tolaj from Port Vale.

“I feel like they are a team, as time goes on, they will get better, and they will be a top side”, the O’s star told talkSPORT’s EFL All Access (23:03) about Plymouth.

Season Player Club Goals 2024–25 Charlie Kelman Leyton Orient 21 2023–24 Alfie May Charlton Athletic 23 2022–23 Conor Chaplin Ipswich Town 26 Jonson Clarke-Harris Peterborough United 26 2021–22 Will Keane Wigan Athletic 26 2020–21 Jonson Clarke-Harris Peterborough United 31 Top goalscorers in the last five League One seasons

“I think we have seen enough to see that.

“They have got a good way of playing, and with the addition of the striker they bought in, Tolaj.

“I believe that he could be the answer they need to have a focal point.

“I think that was the one area they lacked when we came up against them; they did not have someone [up top] to be a major threat.

“He will be a good contributor and a good addition to their team.”

Plymouth made a late move in the summer window to snap up the 23-year-old from the Valiants and paid a significant £1.2m to Darren Moore’s side.

The former Brighton man has already shown that he knows where the goal is with three goals in five matches for his new side.

Plymouth face Luton Town at the weekend and Cleverly will hope that Tolaj fires on all cylinders against the Hatters on Saturday.