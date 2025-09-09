Julian Finney/Getty Images

Former West Ham United manager Sam Allardyce believes that Callum Wilson is a guarantee of goals if the Hammers can keep him fit.

West Ham signed the 33-year-old on a free transfer following his release from Newcastle United this summer and the agreement is heavily incentivised given Wilson’s injury history.

Though injuries have dented Wilson’s credentials of late, he does remain a well-regarded striker, who knows where the back of the net is.

In 396 club career matches, Wilson has scored over 140 goals, 49 of which came in a Newcastle United shirt.

West Ham struggled to score enough goals last season and were expected to land another striker, even after Wilson arrived, due to the worry he may not stay fit.

They were amongst the sides keen on Roma’s Artem Dovbyk.

While West Ham did not eventually land another striker, Allardyce feels if Wilson stays fit, then he can provide the side with a volume of goals.

He insists though that the key thing will not be to give Wilson too much football.

“If you keep Wilson fit, you have got plenty of goals. What a good signing that will be”, Allardyce said on No Tippy Tappy Football (50:46).

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

“You got him on a free and he is in his 30s.

“But if you can keep him fit, and even if you are not going to keep him fit all the time, you can probably use him sparingly now, he will score you goals.

“He will finish your game off for you and make you win.”

Back in May, former top-flight striker Troy Deeney urged Wilson to choose a club where he would get regular game time.

He even floated Everton as a good destination, but Wilson is now set to see if he can spark some life into Graham Potter’s team.

While West Ham did impressively beat Nottingham Forest before the international break, there remain question marks over Potter and the summer recruitment.