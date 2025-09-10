Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Veteran tactician Sam Allardyce is of the view that Wolves boss Vitor Pereira has character, which he thinks oozes out of him.

Wolves appointed Pereira in December after the exit of Gary O’Neil and he guided them to Premier League safety despite a horrendous start to the season.

The 57-year-old Portuguese had experience of managing in Portugal, Germany, Turkey and Brazil before taking up the job at Wolves.

He previously came close to taking over at Everton, but the Toffees pulled out of appointing him amid fan unhappiness and questions over speaking to the media before the deal was done.

This summer Wolves gone through a transformation, with some of the key players from their starting line-up leaving the club, but under the guidance of Pereira, they have recruited fresh faces to bolster the squad.

Despite Newcastle United’s strong interest in their forward Jorgen Strand Larsen, they managed to keep hold of the Norwegian striker and have added Tolu Arokodare to that department.

Pereira has impressed veteran top-flight manager Allardyce and he pointed out that the Portuguese tactician has character, which he thinks oozes out of the Wolves boss.

Allardyce admitted that whenever he sees Pereira, he gets a feeling that the Portuguese knows how to influence his players.

Country Portugal Saudi Arabia Greece Turkey Germany China Brazil England Countries Vitor Pereira has managed in

“He has got character”, Allardyce said on No Tippy Tappy Football (41:00).

“It oozes out of him.

“When I watch him, I go, ‘Yes, he can affect the players.’

“He has got a really, really good character by the looks of it.”

However, Wolves’ start to the season has not been smooth; with three defeats from their first three Premier League games, they now sit at the bottom of the league table.

Pereira will be looking to take advantage of the international break to finalise what he wants to achieve from the next block of games.

After the international break, Wolves will face Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United who are also desperate to get their first win of the season, on Saturday at St James’ Park.